Welspun India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,869.15 crore, down 22.7% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,869.15 crore in December 2022 down 22.7% from Rs. 2,418.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.38 crore in December 2022 down 67.99% from Rs. 132.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.83% from Rs. 330.48 crore in December 2021.
Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.
|Welspun India shares closed at 68.40 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and -51.81% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,869.15
|2,113.46
|2,418.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,869.15
|2,113.46
|2,418.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|941.65
|1,120.75
|1,122.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.55
|76.83
|264.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.38
|37.24
|-32.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|199.47
|201.44
|220.35
|Depreciation
|114.16
|109.51
|106.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|519.41
|548.68
|533.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.53
|19.01
|204.03
|Other Income
|34.90
|23.13
|19.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|114.43
|42.14
|223.78
|Interest
|35.91
|28.40
|20.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|78.52
|13.74
|202.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-35.91
|P/L Before Tax
|78.52
|13.74
|167.06
|Tax
|34.71
|5.48
|36.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|43.81
|8.26
|131.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|43.81
|8.26
|131.05
|Minority Interest
|-1.45
|0.34
|1.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.07
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|42.38
|8.67
|132.39
|Equity Share Capital
|98.81
|98.81
|98.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.08
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.08
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.08
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.08
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
