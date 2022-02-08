Welspun India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,418.17 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,418.17 crore in December 2021 up 19.18% from Rs. 2,029.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.39 crore in December 2021 down 26.76% from Rs. 180.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.48 crore in December 2021 down 21.07% from Rs. 418.70 crore in December 2020.

Welspun India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2020.

Welspun India shares closed at 123.40 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.63% returns over the last 6 months and 83.49% over the last 12 months.