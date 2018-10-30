App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun Enterprises Q2 net up 80% to Rs 31 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.20 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Welspun Enterprises on Tuesday posted 80 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.97 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.20 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.

The net profit is from ordinary activities after tax, the filing said.

The company's consolidated income during July-September period increased to Rs 290.39 crore, over Rs 188.54 crore in the year-ago period.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Welspun Enterprises

