you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun Enterprises net profit soars to Rs 89 crore in March quarter

The company's consolidated total income during the January-March 2020 quarter fell to Rs 501.57 crore, compared with Rs 730.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 89.08 crore during the quarter ended March 31.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.63 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

However, its consolidated total income during the January-March 2020 quarter fell to Rs 501.57 crore, compared with Rs 730.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 434.16 crore, from Rs 654.31 crore a year ago.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:37 pm

tags #Business #Results #Welspun Enterprises Ltd

