Welspun Enterprises net profit soars to Rs 89 crore in March quarter

Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 89.08 crore during the quarter ended March 31.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.63 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

However, its consolidated total income during the January-March 2020 quarter fell to Rs 501.57 crore, compared with Rs 730.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 434.16 crore, from Rs 654.31 crore a year ago.



