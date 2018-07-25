App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Enterprises doubled Q1 profit at Rs 22.8cr

The operating profit or EBITDA at Rs 30.4 crore and margin was up 200 bps at 8.6 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Welspun Enterprises has reported 99.6 percent jump in its Q1FY19 (April-June) at Rs 22.8 crore against Rs 11.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 70.3 percent at Rs 355.1 crore versus Rs 208.5 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA at Rs 30.4 crore and margin was up 200 bps at 8.6 percent.

At 13:58 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 165.50, up Rs 4.25, or 2.64 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Results

