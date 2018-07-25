Welspun Enterprises April-June net nearly doubles to Rs 23 cr

Infrastructure firm Welspun Enterprises (WEL) today posted 99.64 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 22.78 crore for the period ended June 30, 2018. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 11.41 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18 fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income in the first quarter of 2018-19 also rose to Rs 380 crore from Rs 237 crore in the year-ago period.

WEL's expenses during the quarter under review were at Rs 340 crore as against Rs 206 crore in April-June 2017.

Shares of the company were trading 0.47 per cent up at Rs 162 apiece on BSE.