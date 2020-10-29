Welspun Enter Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 324.15 crore, up 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.15 crore in September 2020 up 6.7% from Rs. 303.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in September 2020 down 23.68% from Rs. 32.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.52 crore in September 2020 down 8.96% from Rs. 51.10 crore in September 2019.

Welspun Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.18 in September 2019.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 81.45 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.74% returns over the last 6 months and -12.89% over the last 12 months.