Welspun Enter Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 303.80 crore, up 21.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.80 crore in September 2019 up 21.64% from Rs. 249.75 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.35 crore in September 2019 down 2.18% from Rs. 33.07 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.10 crore in September 2019 up 6.66% from Rs. 47.91 crore in September 2018.

Welspun Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.24 in September 2018.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 91.50 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and -26.00% over the last 12 months.