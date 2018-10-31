Welspun Enter Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 249.75 crore, up 71.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 249.75 crore in September 2018 up 71.8% from Rs. 145.37 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.07 crore in September 2018 up 27.68% from Rs. 25.90 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.91 crore in September 2018 up 40.46% from Rs. 34.11 crore in September 2017.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2017.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 123.65 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and -25.33% over the last 12 months.