Welspun Enter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 467.23 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 467.23 crore in March 2022 down 7.41% from Rs. 504.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.92 crore in March 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 39.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.47 crore in March 2022 up 19.58% from Rs. 70.64 crore in March 2021.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2021.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 75.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.33% returns over the last 6 months and -29.08% over the last 12 months.