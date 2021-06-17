Welspun Enter Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 504.61 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.61 crore in March 2021 up 12.03% from Rs. 450.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.72 crore in March 2021 down 18.56% from Rs. 48.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.64 crore in March 2021 down 4.9% from Rs. 74.28 crore in March 2020.

Welspun Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2020.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 117.75 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.25% returns over the last 6 months and 82.28% over the last 12 months.