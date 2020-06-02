Welspun Enter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 450.43 crore, down 36.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.43 crore in March 2020 down 36.62% from Rs. 710.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.77 crore in March 2020 up 5.31% from Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.28 crore in March 2020 down 18.34% from Rs. 90.96 crore in March 2019.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2019.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 59.45 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.41% returns over the last 6 months and -55.67% over the last 12 months.