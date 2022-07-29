 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.49 crore, up 95.98% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 674.49 crore in June 2022 up 95.98% from Rs. 344.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.75 crore in June 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 41.38 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2021.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 99.70 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -6.87% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 674.49 467.23 344.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 674.49 467.23 344.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.71 50.94 4.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.03 31.99 22.30
Depreciation 2.41 3.39 2.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 522.35 310.25 285.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.99 70.66 29.46
Other Income 16.35 10.42 9.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.34 81.08 38.88
Interest 15.70 13.60 13.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.64 67.48 25.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.64 67.48 25.21
Tax 6.66 14.56 5.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.98 52.92 19.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.98 52.92 19.98
Equity Share Capital 149.93 149.78 148.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 3.54 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.66 3.52 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 3.54 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.66 3.52 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:55 am
