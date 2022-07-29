Welspun Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.49 crore, up 95.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 674.49 crore in June 2022 up 95.98% from Rs. 344.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 19.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.75 crore in June 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 41.38 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2021.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 99.70 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -6.87% over the last 12 months.