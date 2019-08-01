Welspun Enter Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 515.91 crore, up 48.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 515.91 crore in June 2019 up 48.66% from Rs. 347.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.62 crore in June 2019 up 39.44% from Rs. 26.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.06 crore in June 2019 up 55.5% from Rs. 46.34 crore in June 2018.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2018.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 101.45 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -34.91% over the last 12 months.