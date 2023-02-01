Welspun Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 668.37 crore, up 210.09% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 668.37 509.55 215.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 668.37 509.55 215.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 100.08 62.97 7.36 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 38.23 25.34 29.93 Depreciation 2.40 2.33 3.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 464.48 374.77 165.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.18 44.14 9.60 Other Income 11.79 10.81 9.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.97 54.95 19.12 Interest 19.89 17.16 13.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.08 37.79 5.84 Exceptional Items 467.80 5.26 -- P/L Before Tax 522.88 43.05 5.84 Tax 11.96 3.46 -0.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 510.92 39.59 6.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 510.92 39.59 6.30 Equity Share Capital 149.98 149.98 149.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 34.11 2.64 0.42 Diluted EPS 34.03 2.64 0.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 34.11 2.64 0.42 Diluted EPS 34.03 2.64 0.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited