Welspun Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 668.37 crore, up 210.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 668.37 crore in December 2022 up 210.09% from Rs. 215.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 510.92 crore in December 2022 up 8009.84% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.37 crore in December 2022 up 247.11% from Rs. 22.29 crore in December 2021.
Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 34.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.
|Welspun Enter shares closed at 145.05 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 47.26% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|668.37
|509.55
|215.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|668.37
|509.55
|215.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.08
|62.97
|7.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.23
|25.34
|29.93
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.33
|3.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|464.48
|374.77
|165.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.18
|44.14
|9.60
|Other Income
|11.79
|10.81
|9.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|74.97
|54.95
|19.12
|Interest
|19.89
|17.16
|13.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.08
|37.79
|5.84
|Exceptional Items
|467.80
|5.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|522.88
|43.05
|5.84
|Tax
|11.96
|3.46
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|510.92
|39.59
|6.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|510.92
|39.59
|6.30
|Equity Share Capital
|149.98
|149.98
|149.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.11
|2.64
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|34.03
|2.64
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.11
|2.64
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|34.03
|2.64
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited