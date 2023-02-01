English
    Welspun Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 668.37 crore, up 210.09% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 668.37 crore in December 2022 up 210.09% from Rs. 215.54 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 510.92 crore in December 2022 up 8009.84% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.37 crore in December 2022 up 247.11% from Rs. 22.29 crore in December 2021.
    Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 34.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.Welspun Enter shares closed at 145.05 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 47.26% over the last 12 months.
    Welspun Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations668.37509.55215.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations668.37509.55215.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.0862.977.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.2325.3429.93
    Depreciation2.402.333.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses464.48374.77165.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.1844.149.60
    Other Income11.7910.819.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.9754.9519.12
    Interest19.8917.1613.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.0837.795.84
    Exceptional Items467.805.26--
    P/L Before Tax522.8843.055.84
    Tax11.963.46-0.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities510.9239.596.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period510.9239.596.30
    Equity Share Capital149.98149.98149.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.112.640.42
    Diluted EPS34.032.640.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.112.640.42
    Diluted EPS34.032.640.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited