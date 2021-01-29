Welspun Enter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 407.31 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.31 crore in December 2020 down 16.86% from Rs. 489.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2020 down 26.05% from Rs. 40.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.16 crore in December 2020 down 22.93% from Rs. 68.98 crore in December 2019.

Welspun Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2019.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 78.15 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.79% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.