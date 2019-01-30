Welspun Enter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 431.90 crore, up 57.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.90 crore in December 2018 up 57.97% from Rs. 273.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.34 crore in December 2018 up 37.46% from Rs. 34.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.69 crore in December 2018 up 11.76% from Rs. 46.25 crore in December 2017.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2017.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 99.20 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.52% over the last 12 months.