Welspun Enter Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 347.38 crore, up 12.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.38 crore in September 2020 up 12.19% from Rs. 309.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.34 crore in September 2020 up 110.11% from Rs. 14.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.07 crore in September 2020 up 6.13% from Rs. 68.85 crore in September 2019.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2019.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 81.45 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.74% returns over the last 6 months and -12.89% over the last 12 months.