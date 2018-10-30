Welspun Enter Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 259.97 crore, Up 63.85% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 259.97 355.10 158.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 259.97 355.10 158.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.15 1.29 0.33 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 4.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.34 17.48 10.64 Depreciation 1.59 2.61 5.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 203.11 305.89 134.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.78 27.83 3.40 Other Income 30.42 24.94 34.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.20 52.77 37.53 Interest 14.23 12.60 6.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.97 40.17 30.63 Exceptional Items 1.16 0.19 -3.42 P/L Before Tax 42.13 40.36 27.21 Tax 13.16 16.82 9.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.97 23.54 17.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.97 23.54 17.50 Minority Interest -- -- 0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.00 -0.76 -0.30 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.97 22.78 17.21 Equity Share Capital 147.53 147.53 147.53 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.10 1.54 1.17 Diluted EPS 2.08 1.53 1.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.10 1.54 1.17 Diluted EPS 2.08 1.53 1.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited