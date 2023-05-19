English
    Welspun Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 845.08 crore, up 74.38% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 845.08 crore in March 2023 up 74.38% from Rs. 484.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.48 crore in March 2023 up 119.25% from Rs. 64.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.22 crore in March 2023 up 32.78% from Rs. 125.18 crore in March 2022.

    Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 9.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.32 in March 2022.

    Welspun Enter shares closed at 150.05 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.77% returns over the last 6 months and 95.12% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations845.08692.40484.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations845.08692.40484.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials141.35100.0850.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.9638.5332.76
    Depreciation3.942.664.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses556.93485.21325.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.9065.9270.92
    Other Income71.3824.3650.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.2890.28120.93
    Interest36.5131.2036.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.7759.0884.58
    Exceptional Items59.40356.86--
    P/L Before Tax185.17415.9484.58
    Tax29.1914.0520.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities155.98401.8964.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-14.12----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.86401.8964.09
    Minority Interest-0.93-0.85-0.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.55-0.330.91
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates141.48400.7164.53
    Equity Share Capital149.98149.98149.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4526.754.32
    Diluted EPS9.4226.694.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4526.754.32
    Diluted EPS9.4226.694.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
