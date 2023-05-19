Welspun Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 845.08 crore, up 74.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 845.08 crore in March 2023 up 74.38% from Rs. 484.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.48 crore in March 2023 up 119.25% from Rs. 64.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.22 crore in March 2023 up 32.78% from Rs. 125.18 crore in March 2022.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 9.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.32 in March 2022.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 150.05 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.77% returns over the last 6 months and 95.12% over the last 12 months.