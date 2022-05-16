 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore, down 14.8% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore in March 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 568.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.53 crore in March 2022 up 58.47% from Rs. 40.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.18 crore in March 2022 up 22.58% from Rs. 102.12 crore in March 2021.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2021.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 75.95 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.33% returns over the last 6 months and -29.08% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 484.63 241.58 568.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 484.63 241.58 568.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.94 7.36 5.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.76 30.00 20.90
Depreciation 4.25 4.05 4.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 325.76 190.37 472.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.92 9.80 65.72
Other Income 50.01 42.08 32.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.93 51.88 97.87
Interest 36.35 35.88 32.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.58 16.00 65.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.58 16.00 65.65
Tax 20.49 3.68 22.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.09 12.32 43.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.09 12.32 43.12
Minority Interest -0.47 -0.39 -0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.91 0.62 -2.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.53 12.55 40.72
Equity Share Capital 149.78 149.01 148.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.32 0.84 2.74
Diluted EPS 4.30 0.83 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.32 0.84 2.74
Diluted EPS 4.30 0.83 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
