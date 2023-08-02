Welspun Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.73 crore, down 8.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.73 crore in June 2023 down 8.45% from Rs. 763.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.78 crore in June 2023 up 89.55% from Rs. 48.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.68 crore in June 2023 up 4.91% from Rs. 149.34 crore in June 2022.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.23 in June 2022.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 255.65 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.54% returns over the last 6 months and 156.81% over the last 12 months.