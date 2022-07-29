 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun Enter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.23 crore, up 104.9% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 763.23 crore in June 2022 up 104.9% from Rs. 372.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.42 crore in June 2022 up 90.63% from Rs. 25.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.34 crore in June 2022 up 101.05% from Rs. 74.28 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2021.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 99.70 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -6.87% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 763.23 484.63 372.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 763.23 484.63 372.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.71 50.94 4.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.91 32.76 22.56
Depreciation 32.65 4.25 3.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 553.37 325.76 311.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.59 70.92 30.02
Other Income 59.10 50.01 40.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.69 120.93 70.91
Interest 56.76 36.35 33.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.93 84.58 37.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.93 84.58 37.20
Tax 12.12 20.49 9.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.81 64.09 27.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.81 64.09 27.60
Minority Interest -0.68 -0.47 -0.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.29 0.91 -1.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.42 64.53 25.40
Equity Share Capital 149.78 149.78 148.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 4.32 1.70
Diluted EPS 3.21 4.30 1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 4.32 1.70
Diluted EPS 3.21 4.30 1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:50 am
