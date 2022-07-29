Welspun Enter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.23 crore, up 104.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.23 crore in June 2022 up 104.9% from Rs. 372.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.42 crore in June 2022 up 90.63% from Rs. 25.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.34 crore in June 2022 up 101.05% from Rs. 74.28 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2021.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 99.70 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and -6.87% over the last 12 months.