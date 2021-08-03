Welspun Enter Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 372.48 crore, up 96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.48 crore in June 2021 up 96% from Rs. 190.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.40 crore in June 2021 up 28.28% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.28 crore in June 2021 up 45.42% from Rs. 51.08 crore in June 2020.

Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2020.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 105.30 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.90% returns over the last 6 months and 88.71% over the last 12 months.