Welspun Enter Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 522.77 crore, up 47.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.77 crore in June 2019 up 47.22% from Rs. 355.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.79 crore in June 2019 down 13.13% from Rs. 22.78 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.62 crore in June 2019 up 29.32% from Rs. 55.38 crore in June 2018.

Welspun Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2018.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 101.45 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -34.91% over the last 12 months.