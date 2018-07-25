Welspun Enter consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 355.10 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 355.10 405.30 214.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 355.10 405.30 214.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.29 6.03 4.78 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 5.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.48 17.13 7.80 Depreciation 2.61 4.80 6.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 305.89 336.94 181.71 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.83 40.40 7.34 Other Income 24.94 26.58 28.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.77 66.98 36.09 Interest 12.60 11.49 5.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.17 55.49 30.82 Exceptional Items 0.19 -9.92 -10.80 P/L Before Tax 40.36 45.57 20.02 Tax 16.82 18.91 8.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.54 26.66 11.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.54 26.66 11.86 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.76 -1.35 -0.45 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.78 25.31 11.41 Equity Share Capital 147.53 147.53 147.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.54 1.72 0.77 Diluted EPS 1.53 1.68 0.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.54 1.72 0.77 Diluted EPS 1.53 1.68 0.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited