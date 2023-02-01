 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.40 crore, up 186.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 692.40 crore in December 2022 up 186.61% from Rs. 241.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 400.71 crore in December 2022 up 3092.91% from Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.94 crore in December 2022 up 66.17% from Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2021.
Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 26.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2021. Welspun Enter shares closed at 145.05 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 47.26% over the last 12 months.
Welspun Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations692.40530.49241.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations692.40530.49241.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.0862.977.36
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.5325.6530.00
Depreciation2.663.214.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses485.21393.37190.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.9245.299.80
Other Income24.3622.4342.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.2867.7251.88
Interest31.2027.1035.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.0840.6216.00
Exceptional Items356.8666.68--
P/L Before Tax415.94107.3016.00
Tax14.055.393.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities401.89101.9112.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--31.77--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period401.89133.6812.32
Minority Interest-0.85-0.84-0.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.33-0.700.62
Net P/L After M.I & Associates400.71132.1412.55
Equity Share Capital149.98149.98149.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.758.820.84
Diluted EPS26.698.790.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.758.820.84
Diluted EPS26.698.790.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

