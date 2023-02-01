Welspun Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.40 crore, up 186.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 692.40 crore in December 2022 up 186.61% from Rs. 241.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 400.71 crore in December 2022 up 3092.91% from Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.94 crore in December 2022 up 66.17% from Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2021.
Welspun Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 26.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2021.
|Welspun Enter shares closed at 145.05 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 47.26% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|692.40
|530.49
|241.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|692.40
|530.49
|241.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.08
|62.97
|7.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.53
|25.65
|30.00
|Depreciation
|2.66
|3.21
|4.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|485.21
|393.37
|190.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.92
|45.29
|9.80
|Other Income
|24.36
|22.43
|42.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|90.28
|67.72
|51.88
|Interest
|31.20
|27.10
|35.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|59.08
|40.62
|16.00
|Exceptional Items
|356.86
|66.68
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|415.94
|107.30
|16.00
|Tax
|14.05
|5.39
|3.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|401.89
|101.91
|12.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|31.77
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|401.89
|133.68
|12.32
|Minority Interest
|-0.85
|-0.84
|-0.39
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.33
|-0.70
|0.62
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|400.71
|132.14
|12.55
|Equity Share Capital
|149.98
|149.98
|149.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.75
|8.82
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|26.69
|8.79
|0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.75
|8.82
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|26.69
|8.79
|0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited