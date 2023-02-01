Welspun Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.40 crore, up 186.61% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 692.40 530.49 241.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 692.40 530.49 241.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 100.08 62.97 7.36 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 38.53 25.65 30.00 Depreciation 2.66 3.21 4.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 485.21 393.37 190.37 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.92 45.29 9.80 Other Income 24.36 22.43 42.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.28 67.72 51.88 Interest 31.20 27.10 35.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.08 40.62 16.00 Exceptional Items 356.86 66.68 -- P/L Before Tax 415.94 107.30 16.00 Tax 14.05 5.39 3.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 401.89 101.91 12.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 31.77 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 401.89 133.68 12.32 Minority Interest -0.85 -0.84 -0.39 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.33 -0.70 0.62 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 400.71 132.14 12.55 Equity Share Capital 149.98 149.98 149.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 26.75 8.82 0.84 Diluted EPS 26.69 8.79 0.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 26.75 8.82 0.84 Diluted EPS 26.69 8.79 0.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited