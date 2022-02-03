Welspun Enter Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 241.58 crore, down 42.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.58 crore in December 2021 down 42.93% from Rs. 423.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2021 down 67.09% from Rs. 38.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2021 down 35.82% from Rs. 87.14 crore in December 2020.

Welspun Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.56 in December 2020.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 101.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.08% returns over the last 6 months and 15.96% over the last 12 months.