Welspun Enter Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 504.47 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.47 crore in December 2019 up 13% from Rs. 446.45 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.05 crore in December 2019 down 39.96% from Rs. 43.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.42 crore in December 2019 up 55.85% from Rs. 59.30 crore in December 2018.

Welspun Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.93 in December 2018.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 78.65 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.99% over the last 12 months.