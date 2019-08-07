App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun Corp's June quarter net profit jumps twofold to Rs 126 crore

Shares of Welspun Corp on August 7 settled at Rs 116.80 on the BSE, up 1.39 percent from its previous close.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pipe maker Welspun Corp on August 7 reported an over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 126.13 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 49.66 crore for the June 2018 quarter, Welspun Corp said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose 23.75 percent to Rs 2,088.87 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,687.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka said, "We have started seeing a significant improvement in our financial results as envisaged. With all three geographies showing traction, we are confident that our performance will further improve in the subsequent quarters from the current levels."

Close

Welspun Corp's total expenditure was at Rs 1,941.23 crore as against Rs 1,597.19 crore, a rise of 1.50 percent.

related news

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Welspun Corp said it has appointed Amita Misra (64) as an independent director of the company.

Shares of Welspun Corp on August 7 settled at Rs 116.80 on the BSE, up 1.39 percent from the previous close.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Results #Welspun Corp

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.