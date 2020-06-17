App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun Corp swings into the black; posts Rs 147 crore net profit for March quarter

Its total income during January-March 2020 was at Rs 2,775.26 crore, against Rs 2,765.26 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Welspun Corp on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.14 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company had reported a Rs 149-crore net loss for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March 2020 was at Rs 2,775.26 crore, against Rs 2,765.26 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 2,551.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter, considerably lower in comparison to Rs 2,838.88 crore a year ago.

Close

In a separate statement, its Chairman B K Goenka said, "The financial year 2019-20 was a milestone year for the company with new benchmarks in production, sales and profitability getting established. The company is also almost debt-free."

related news

He added that while COVID-19 and oil meltdown have presented an unprecedented situation and challenges, the company has adapted to the new normal and has accelerated digital and technological adoption to the next level.

"Further, we are keeping a sharp focus on cost optimisation, minimal capex (capital expenditure) spending and maintaining and leveraging existing customer relationships."

Currently, the net debt stands at Rs 32 crore, lower by Rs 253 crore as compared with that in March 2019, the company said.

On the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it said that towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2019-20, the company's operations and its subsidiaries were impacted due to the shutdown of all plants and offices following the lockdown imposed by government authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

The company and its subsidiaries have since then resumed operations in a phased manner and are operating in accordance with health and safety guidelines as issued by respective government authorities.

Welspun Corp is a major welded line pipe manufacturer.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Results #Welspun Corp

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 3,307 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 114 more die; cases rises to 1,16,752

Coronavirus pandemic | 3,307 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 114 more die; cases rises to 1,16,752

Consumer loans disbursement back to pre-COVID level: HDFC Bank

Consumer loans disbursement back to pre-COVID level: HDFC Bank

Tata Power launches SaheliWorld.org for rural entrepreneurs

Tata Power launches SaheliWorld.org for rural entrepreneurs

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.