Welspun Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,533.80 crore, up 65.2% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,533.80 1,359.75 928.45 Other Operating Income -- 25.19 -- Total Income From Operations 1,533.80 1,384.94 928.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,121.17 964.79 765.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 27.03 156.01 13.57 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 72.08 14.17 -80.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.69 43.16 43.88 Depreciation 26.35 26.53 25.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 196.92 136.29 130.32 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.56 43.99 30.25 Other Income 180.61 78.29 53.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.17 122.28 83.42 Interest 31.25 25.94 15.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 195.92 96.34 67.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 195.92 96.34 67.65 Tax 50.19 15.84 17.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 145.73 80.50 50.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 145.73 80.50 50.06 Equity Share Capital 130.76 130.47 130.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.57 3.08 1.92 Diluted EPS 5.56 3.08 1.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.57 3.08 1.92 Diluted EPS 5.56 3.08 1.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited