Welspun Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,533.80 crore, up 65.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 1,533.80 crore in September 2022 up 65.2% from Rs. 928.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.73 crore in September 2022 up 191.11% from Rs. 50.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.52 crore in September 2022 up 133.38% from Rs. 108.63 crore in September 2021.
Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2021. Welspun Corp shares closed at 218.85 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 70.18% over the last 12 months.
Welspun Corp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,533.801,359.75928.45
Other Operating Income--25.19--
Total Income From Operations1,533.801,384.94928.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,121.17964.79765.87
Purchase of Traded Goods27.03156.0113.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks72.0814.17-80.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.6943.1643.88
Depreciation26.3526.5325.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses196.92136.29130.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.5643.9930.25
Other Income180.6178.2953.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.17122.2883.42
Interest31.2525.9415.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax195.9296.3467.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax195.9296.3467.65
Tax50.1915.8417.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities145.7380.5050.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period145.7380.5050.06
Equity Share Capital130.76130.47130.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.573.081.92
Diluted EPS5.563.081.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.573.081.92
Diluted EPS5.563.081.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
