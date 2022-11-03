Welspun Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,533.80 crore, up 65.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,533.80 crore in September 2022 up 65.2% from Rs. 928.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.73 crore in September 2022 up 191.11% from Rs. 50.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.52 crore in September 2022 up 133.38% from Rs. 108.63 crore in September 2021.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2021.