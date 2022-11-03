Welspun Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,533.80 crore, up 65.2% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,533.80 crore in September 2022 up 65.2% from Rs. 928.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.73 crore in September 2022 up 191.11% from Rs. 50.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.52 crore in September 2022 up 133.38% from Rs. 108.63 crore in September 2021.
Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2021.
|Welspun Corp shares closed at 218.85 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 70.18% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,533.80
|1,359.75
|928.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|25.19
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,533.80
|1,384.94
|928.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,121.17
|964.79
|765.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.03
|156.01
|13.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|72.08
|14.17
|-80.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.69
|43.16
|43.88
|Depreciation
|26.35
|26.53
|25.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|196.92
|136.29
|130.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.56
|43.99
|30.25
|Other Income
|180.61
|78.29
|53.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|227.17
|122.28
|83.42
|Interest
|31.25
|25.94
|15.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|195.92
|96.34
|67.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|195.92
|96.34
|67.65
|Tax
|50.19
|15.84
|17.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|145.73
|80.50
|50.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|145.73
|80.50
|50.06
|Equity Share Capital
|130.76
|130.47
|130.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|3.08
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|5.56
|3.08
|1.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|3.08
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|5.56
|3.08
|1.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited