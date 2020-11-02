Welspun Corp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.70 crore, up 26.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.70 crore in September 2020 up 26.89% from Rs. 831.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.11 crore in September 2020 up 1708.45% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.05 crore in September 2020 up 228.29% from Rs. 73.73 crore in September 2019.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2019.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 107.45 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 73.59% returns over the last 6 months and -24.52% over the last 12 months.