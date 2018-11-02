Welspun Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,290.85 crore, down 0.79% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,290.85 crore in September 2018 down 0.79% from Rs. 1,301.07 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.55 crore in September 2018 up 43% from Rs. 18.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.44 crore in September 2018 down 3.67% from Rs. 76.24 crore in September 2017.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 142.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and -4.88% over the last 12 months.