Welspun Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,290.85 crore, down 0.79% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,290.85 crore in September 2018 down 0.79% from Rs. 1,301.07 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.55 crore in September 2018 up 43% from Rs. 18.51 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.44 crore in September 2018 down 3.67% from Rs. 76.24 crore in September 2017.
Welspun Corp shares closed at 142.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and -4.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Welspun Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,251.25
|1,320.42
|1,225.21
|Other Operating Income
|39.60
|46.22
|75.86
|Total Income From Operations
|1,290.85
|1,366.64
|1,301.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,057.55
|1,066.68
|1,186.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|5.57
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-78.99
|-29.41
|-136.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.21
|41.50
|46.12
|Depreciation
|57.91
|59.41
|62.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|266.16
|230.00
|166.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.99
|-7.11
|-24.08
|Other Income
|78.52
|66.90
|38.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.53
|59.79
|13.99
|Interest
|36.36
|30.37
|44.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.83
|29.42
|-30.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.83
|29.42
|-30.24
|Tax
|-10.28
|8.09
|-11.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.55
|21.33
|-18.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.55
|21.33
|-18.51
|Equity Share Capital
|132.61
|132.61
|132.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.80
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.80
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.80
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.80
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited