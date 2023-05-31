Welspun Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,533.43 crore, up 38.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,533.43 crore in March 2023 up 38.32% from Rs. 1,831.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.35 crore in March 2023 down 22.48% from Rs. 315.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.80 crore in March 2023 down 1.13% from Rs. 416.50 crore in March 2022.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.08 in March 2022.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 242.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.56% over the last 12 months.