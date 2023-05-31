English
    Welspun Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,533.43 crore, up 38.32% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,533.43 crore in March 2023 up 38.32% from Rs. 1,831.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.35 crore in March 2023 down 22.48% from Rs. 315.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.80 crore in March 2023 down 1.13% from Rs. 416.50 crore in March 2022.

    Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.08 in March 2022.

    Welspun Corp shares closed at 242.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.56% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,533.431,464.501,831.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,533.431,464.501,831.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,221.851,180.641,458.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.426.4277.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-375.04-86.14-40.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.2049.1561.51
    Depreciation27.7928.3129.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses229.67171.82192.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax361.54114.3052.52
    Other Income22.478.36334.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax384.01122.66387.18
    Interest53.0839.0121.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax330.9383.65365.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax330.9383.65365.70
    Tax86.5825.5950.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities244.3558.06315.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period244.3558.06315.19
    Equity Share Capital130.77130.76130.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.342.2212.08
    Diluted EPS9.322.2112.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.342.2212.08
    Diluted EPS9.322.2112.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
