Welspun Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,636.42 crore, up 18.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,636.42 crore in June 2023 up 18.16% from Rs. 1,384.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.66 crore in June 2023 up 46.16% from Rs. 80.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.89 crore in June 2023 up 44.41% from Rs. 148.81 crore in June 2022.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2022.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 321.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.54% over the last 12 months.