    Welspun Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,636.42 crore, up 18.16% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,636.42 crore in June 2023 up 18.16% from Rs. 1,384.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.66 crore in June 2023 up 46.16% from Rs. 80.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.89 crore in June 2023 up 44.41% from Rs. 148.81 crore in June 2022.

    Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2022.

    Welspun Corp shares closed at 321.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.54% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,636.422,533.431,359.75
    Other Operating Income----25.19
    Total Income From Operations1,636.422,533.431,384.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials693.922,221.85964.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.1713.42156.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks551.90-375.0414.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.8454.2043.16
    Depreciation22.5327.7926.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses161.85229.67136.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.21361.5443.99
    Other Income52.1522.4778.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax192.36384.01122.28
    Interest35.4153.0825.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.95330.9396.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax156.95330.9396.34
    Tax39.2986.5815.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.66244.3580.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.66244.3580.50
    Equity Share Capital130.77130.77130.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.509.343.08
    Diluted EPS4.499.323.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.509.343.08
    Diluted EPS4.499.323.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

