Welspun Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,384.94 crore, up 92.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,384.94 crore in June 2022 up 92.53% from Rs. 719.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.50 crore in June 2022 up 47.68% from Rs. 54.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.81 crore in June 2022 up 32.58% from Rs. 112.24 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2021.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 220.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.97% returns over the last 6 months and 60.10% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,359.75 1,831.59 719.32
Other Operating Income 25.19 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,384.94 1,831.59 719.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 964.79 1,458.64 428.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 156.01 77.32 5.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.17 -40.19 23.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.16 61.51 39.30
Depreciation 26.53 29.32 25.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.29 192.47 144.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.99 52.52 52.55
Other Income 78.29 334.66 34.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.28 387.18 86.56
Interest 25.94 21.48 13.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.34 365.70 72.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.34 365.70 72.96
Tax 15.84 50.51 18.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.50 315.19 54.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.50 315.19 54.51
Equity Share Capital 130.47 130.47 130.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 12.08 2.09
Diluted EPS 3.08 12.05 2.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 12.08 2.09
Diluted EPS 3.08 12.05 2.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
