Welspun Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,384.94 crore, up 92.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,384.94 crore in June 2022 up 92.53% from Rs. 719.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.50 crore in June 2022 up 47.68% from Rs. 54.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.81 crore in June 2022 up 32.58% from Rs. 112.24 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2021.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 220.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.97% returns over the last 6 months and 60.10% over the last 12 months.