Welspun Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 719.32 crore, down 30.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 719.32 crore in June 2021 down 30.77% from Rs. 1,039.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.51 crore in June 2021 down 90.14% from Rs. 553.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.24 crore in June 2021 down 84.8% from Rs. 738.24 crore in June 2020.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.20 in June 2020.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 147.90 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.20% returns over the last 6 months and 77.66% over the last 12 months.