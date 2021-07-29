MARKET NEWS

Welspun Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 719.32 crore, down 30.77% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 719.32 crore in June 2021 down 30.77% from Rs. 1,039.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.51 crore in June 2021 down 90.14% from Rs. 553.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.24 crore in June 2021 down 84.8% from Rs. 738.24 crore in June 2020.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.20 in June 2020.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 147.90 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.20% returns over the last 6 months and 77.66% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations719.321,238.111,001.65
Other Operating Income----37.44
Total Income From Operations719.321,238.111,039.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials428.48693.90509.49
Purchase of Traded Goods5.799.112.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.04144.44180.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.3046.6543.92
Depreciation25.6826.0923.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses144.48217.17199.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.55100.7579.27
Other Income34.0194.00635.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.56194.75714.47
Interest13.608.6323.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.96186.12691.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax72.96186.12691.35
Tax18.4510.15132.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.51175.97559.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---2.20-5.93
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.51173.77553.11
Equity Share Capital130.47130.44130.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.096.6621.20
Diluted EPS2.086.6421.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.096.6621.20
Diluted EPS2.086.6421.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Welspun Corp
first published: Jul 29, 2021 10:44 pm

