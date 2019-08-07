Welspun Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 538.33 crore, down 60.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 538.33 crore in June 2019 down 60.61% from Rs. 1,366.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.79 crore in June 2019 up 621% from Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.54 crore in June 2019 up 104.31% from Rs. 119.20 crore in June 2018.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2018.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 115.10 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and -8.51% over the last 12 months.