 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Welspun Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,464.50 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,464.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.8% from Rs. 1,212.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.06 crore in December 2022 down 34.4% from Rs. 88.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.97 crore in December 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 164.78 crore in December 2021.

Welspun Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,464.50 1,533.80 1,212.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,464.50 1,533.80 1,212.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,180.64 1,121.17 881.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.42 27.03 13.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -86.14 72.08 68.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.15 43.69 49.23
Depreciation 28.31 26.35 25.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 171.82 196.92 93.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.30 46.56 80.59
Other Income 8.36 180.61 58.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.66 227.17 138.88
Interest 39.01 31.25 20.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.65 195.92 118.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.65 195.92 118.70
Tax 25.59 50.19 30.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.06 145.73 88.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.06 145.73 88.50
Equity Share Capital 130.76 130.76 130.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.22 5.57 3.39
Diluted EPS 2.21 5.56 3.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.22 5.57 3.39
Diluted EPS 2.21 5.56 3.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited