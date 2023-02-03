English
    Welspun Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,464.50 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,464.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.8% from Rs. 1,212.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.06 crore in December 2022 down 34.4% from Rs. 88.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.97 crore in December 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 164.78 crore in December 2021.

    Welspun Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,464.501,533.801,212.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,464.501,533.801,212.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,180.641,121.17881.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.4227.0313.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-86.1472.0868.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.1543.6949.23
    Depreciation28.3126.3525.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses171.82196.9293.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.3046.5680.59
    Other Income8.36180.6158.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.66227.17138.88
    Interest39.0131.2520.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.65195.92118.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.65195.92118.70
    Tax25.5950.1930.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.06145.7388.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.06145.7388.50
    Equity Share Capital130.76130.76130.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.225.573.39
    Diluted EPS2.215.563.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.225.573.39
    Diluted EPS2.215.563.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
