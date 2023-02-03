Welspun Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,464.50 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,464.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.8% from Rs. 1,212.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.06 crore in December 2022 down 34.4% from Rs. 88.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.97 crore in December 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 164.78 crore in December 2021.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in December 2021.

