Welspun Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.29 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,212.29 crore in December 2021 down 7.47% from Rs. 1,310.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.50 crore in December 2021 down 36.84% from Rs. 140.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.78 crore in December 2021 down 29.18% from Rs. 232.67 crore in December 2020.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.37 in December 2020.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 184.95 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)