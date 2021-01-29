Welspun Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,310.21 crore, down 9.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,310.21 crore in December 2020 down 9.83% from Rs. 1,452.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.12 crore in December 2020 up 103.19% from Rs. 68.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.67 crore in December 2020 up 22.35% from Rs. 190.16 crore in December 2019.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2019.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 123.05 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.43% returns over the last 6 months and -30.18% over the last 12 months.