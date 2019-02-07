Welspun Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,110.98 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,110.98 crore in December 2018 down 22.02% from Rs. 1,424.78 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2018 down 169.43% from Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.59 crore in December 2018 down 18.61% from Rs. 103.93 crore in December 2017.
Welspun Corp shares closed at 102.15 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -32.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Welspun Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,041.27
|1,251.25
|1,359.02
|Other Operating Income
|69.71
|39.60
|65.76
|Total Income From Operations
|1,110.98
|1,290.85
|1,424.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,057.32
|1,057.55
|903.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-234.83
|-78.99
|219.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.18
|51.21
|49.80
|Depreciation
|57.64
|57.91
|59.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|192.18
|266.16
|164.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.51
|-62.99
|27.90
|Other Income
|37.46
|78.52
|16.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.95
|15.53
|44.81
|Interest
|36.76
|36.36
|27.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.81
|-20.83
|17.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.81
|-20.83
|17.57
|Tax
|-2.61
|-10.28
|7.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.20
|-10.55
|10.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.20
|-10.55
|10.37
|Equity Share Capital
|132.61
|132.61
|132.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.39
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.39
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.39
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.39
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
