Welspun Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,110.98 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,110.98 crore in December 2018 down 22.02% from Rs. 1,424.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2018 down 169.43% from Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.59 crore in December 2018 down 18.61% from Rs. 103.93 crore in December 2017.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 102.15 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -32.75% over the last 12 months.