Welspun Corp reports 8-fold jump in Q3 profit

The company's profit was Rs 30.08 crore during the October-December quarter of the last financial year.
Welspun Corp on Monday reported nearly eight-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 223.48 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.
The company's profit was Rs 30.08 crore during the October-December quarter of the last financial year.
Total income stood at Rs 2,906.71 crore during the quarter ending December 2019, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Company's total income was Rs 2,443.02 crore in the year ago period.Welspun Corp's shares closed at Rs 173.40 apiece on BSE, up 3.93 per cent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.